American entrepreneur and Bryan Johnson ended a podcast interview early during his visit to India, citing severe discomfort due to the country’s air pollution. Johnson, who spends over $2 million annually on health and wellness, shared his concerns on X (formerly Twitter), calling India’s air quality a serious public health issue.

Johnson was recording an episode of "WTF", a podcast hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, when he decided to stop the session. He explained that the room’s air circulation system brought in outside air, making his air purifier ineffective.

“The AQI inside was 130, and PM2.5 was 75 µg/m³, which is equal to smoking 3.4 cigarettes for 24 hours,” he wrote. By his third day in India, Johnson reported experiencing rashes, burning eyes, and throat irritation.

He expressed surprise at how accustomed locals seemed to the poor air quality. “People were running outside. Babies and small children were exposed from birth. No one wore a mask. It was so confusing,” he said. Johnson questioned why India’s government had not declared air pollution a national emergency. He claimed that improving air quality would have a greater impact on public health than curing all cancers.

After returning to the US, Johnson reflected on how every country normalises its own health crises, comparing India’s air pollution problem to America’s obesity epidemic.

His comments sparked debate online. While some supported his concerns, others dismissed them, arguing that Indians had adapted to the conditions. Some users asked what steps could be taken to improve air quality in cities.