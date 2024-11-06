Brothers from THIS state successfully grow Kashmiri saffron indoors, achieving high yields and exporting under their brand Amaratva.

Naveen and Praveen Sindhu, two brothers from Haryana, have successfully grown Kashmiri saffron in their subtropical region, marking a breakthrough in indoor saffron farming. Their journey began when Praveen, while pursuing his MTech in India, discovered the concept of indoor saffron cultivation in a newspaper. Eager to try it out, he shared the idea with his brother Naveen, who was working in a hotel in the UK at the time. In 2016, after Praveen completed his studies, the brothers decided to start this unique venture together.

Praveen later traveled to Thailand for training in growing Cordyceps mushrooms, known for their medicinal properties. Meanwhile, Naveen stayed in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir, to learn saffron farming techniques from local farmers. Pampore is a hub for saffron cultivation, producing about 90% of India's saffron. Their time there helped them understand the process in-depth, and they visited the agriculture university to expand their knowledge further.

In 2018, they transformed an unused 15x15 ft room on their rooftop into a mini-lab for indoor saffron cultivation using aeroponics, a technique where plants grow in a mist environment without soil or water. They invested around Rs 6 lakh in the setup, equipping it with grow lights, a humidifier, a chiller for temperature control, and wooden trays to hold saffron bulbs. However, their first attempt wasn’t easy. The brothers initially ordered 100 kg of saffron bulbs from Kashmir online, but the shipment was damaged. Learning from this setback, they personally sourced bulbs from Pampore the following year.

In 2019, they purchased 100 kg of bulbs, yielding positive results, and shared the saffron with family and friends. Encouraged, they ordered 700 kg of bulbs the next season, skipping middlemen and securing a lower rate. That harvest produced 500 grams of saffron, which they sold for Rs 2.5 lakh. In 2023, their small lab yielded 2 kg of saffron, earning them Rs 10 lakh.

The brothers explained their farming process: saffron bulbs are set in the lab in mid-August, flowering begins around mid-November, and they separate saffron strands from the flowers by hand. After harvest, the leftover flower petals are sold to cosmetic companies, adding extra income. Post-harvest, the bulbs are returned to the soil to multiply, enabling future use without repurchasing bulbs.

Under their brand, Amaratva, the Sindhu brothers now sell and export saffron to the US, UK, and the domestic market. They also plan to grow Cordyceps or button mushrooms in the lab during the off-season to maximize annual revenue.

