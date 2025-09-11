Meet Brooks Nader, the American model dating Carlos Alcaraz, who was earlier linked to Jannik Sinner

The talk about their relationship started when Brooks was spotted cheering for Carlos during the U.S. Open.

Brooks Nader’s sister, Grace Ann Nader, confirmed the rumours of Brooks dating tennis star Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday. Grace Ann said Carlos has already met Brooks’ sisters, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane. Although she has not met him yet, she is excited to do so.

Speaking to E! News, she said, “The rumours are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”

The talk about their relationship started when Brooks was spotted cheering for Carlos during the U.S. Open. The buzz grew stronger after she playfully spoke about him on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Who is Brooks Nader?

Brooks Claire Nader is an American model and media personality from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She became famous in 2019 after winning the Sports Illustrated Swim Search contest. She has since appeared in several Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues and even landed the cover in 2023. Brooks has also started her own jewellery line, Electric Picks, and a home décor brand called Home by BN.

Early life and family

Brooks was born in Baton Rouge in 1997. She is the eldest daughter of Holland and Breaux Nader. Her sisters are Mary, Grace, and Sarah.

Personal life and relationships

Brooks married advertising executive Billy Haire in 2019, but they separated after a few years and finalised their divorce in 2022.

In 2024, she was also linked to Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark. She attended Olivia Culpo’s wedding with him in Rhode Island, which caught the attention of the media and royal watchers.

Net worth

According to reports, Brooks Nader has a net worth of around $4 million.

Rise to fame

Brooks is known for more than just modelling. Winning the Swim Search gave her fame, but she also grew as an entrepreneur with her jewellery and home brands. Her appearance on reality TV (Love Thy Nader) and her high-profile relationships have kept her in the public eye. With her mix of career success and personal charm, she continues to attract attention both in fashion and in the spotlight.