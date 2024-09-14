Meet boy, 20-years-old, surpasses Viswanathan Anand to become India’s top chess player, he is...

On a seemingly ordinary day in April 2024, Arjun Erigaisi quietly took his seat at the chessboard, yet what followed was a move that reverberated through the global chess community. With calculated precision, the young grandmaster surpassed the legendary Viswanathan Anand, seizing the title of India’s highest-ranked chess player. But how did this once-unknown prodigy from Warangal reach such dizzying heights, and how far can he climb?

Born on September 3, 2003, Arjun Erigaisi’s early life gave no clear signs of the chess genius he would become. Growing up in Telangana, in a family far removed from the complexities of the game—his father a neurosurgeon and his mother a homemaker—Arjun’s journey began almost by accident. Introduced to chess at the BS Chess Academy in Hanamkonda, it didn’t take long for his talent to surface.

At the age of 14 years, 11 months, and 13 days, Arjun became the 32nd youngest person in history to earn the prestigious title of Grandmaster. But his ascent didn’t stop there. In 2021, he announced his arrival on the global stage with a resounding victory at the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid tournament, where he outwitted some of the world’s top-ranked players. His victory was not just a win—it was a declaration that a new chess king was rising.

The year 2022 brought another milestone when Arjun won the Indian National Championship, cementing his place as one of India’s top chess talents. But perhaps one of his most remarkable achievements was his silver medal in the 2021 FIDE Online Olympiad, where he played a critical role in India’s performance.

By April 2024, Arjun reached new heights when he triumphed at the Menorca Open A, briefly entering the top 5 in the world rankings. At just 20 years old, he had accomplished what many spend a lifetime chasing. His journey from a young chess enthusiast in Warangal to India’s top-ranked player was nothing short of extraordinary.

Arjun’s victories are not merely measured by the titles he has won, but by the legends he has dethroned. His recent triumph over Anand marks the dawn of a new era in Indian chess—one that Arjun seems determined to lead.