Altamount Road in South Mumbai is home to India's most iconic celebrities, business tycoons, and legends, including the Ambanis, forming a neighbourhood of unmatched luxury and history.

If Mumbai’s skyscrapers could whisper their secrets, Altamount Road would have some of the most fascinating stories to tell. This posh stretch in South Mumbai, often called Billionaires' Row, is home to not just one of the most expensive houses in the world—Antilia—but also to many famous and powerful people from India’s world of music, movies, business, and banking.

Antilia, the home of Mukesh Ambani and family, is no ordinary mansion. Designed with symbols of the lotus and the sun, it is a high-tech structure that can even withstand strong earthquakes. It’s reportedly worth over USD 2 billion and is considered a symbol of both luxury and power. But this isn’t the only impressive property here—Altamount Road and its surroundings are filled with high-rise buildings and luxurious homes owned by some of India’s most successful individuals.

Let’s take a walk through this iconic area and meet some of the most well-known residents:

Neighbours of the Ambanis: The Icons of Altamount Road

Asha Bhosle – The Musical Queen Living close by on Peddar Road in Prabhukunj Apartments, Asha Bhosle is one of India’s greatest singers. She started her music career after a difficult marriage and went on to sing in over 20 languages. She holds a Guinness World Record for recording the highest number of songs ever.

Lata Mangeshkar – The Nightingale Her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, also lived in this neighbourhood before she passed away in 2022. Known as the Nightingale of India, she remained unmarried and helped raise her siblings after their father died. Her peaceful presence and timeless voice added grace to the area.

Guru Dutt – The Filmmaker With a Broken Heart Famous director Guru Dutt once lived in the same area with his wife, singer Geeta Dutt. His life was full of creativity but also sadness. He once demolished a home he believed brought bad luck. Eventually, he passed away young, at the age of 39, at his Peddar Road residence.

Motilal Oswal – The Stock Market Wizard Motilal Oswal, a key name in Indian finance, bought two luxury apartments in the building ‘33 South’ in 2020. He started his company in 1987 and now owns some of the most expensive property in Mumbai.

Rana Kapoor – The Risky Banker In 2013, Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor bought a grand home on Altamount Road for about Rs 128 crores. While he was once a respected banker, things changed when he was arrested in 2020 for financial crimes.

N Chandrasekaran – The Tata Boss N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, lives in a leased duplex near Jaslok Hospital. He made history by becoming the first non-Parsi and non-family member to lead the Tata Group, which is one of India’s biggest companies.

Rachna Jain – The New-Age Entrepreneur In 2021, Rachna Jain, wife of Dream11 co-founder Harsh Jain, bought a luxury duplex for Rs 72 crores. Dream11 is India’s first gaming unicorn and helped bring fantasy sports into the mainstream.

Prashant Jain – The Energy Leader CEO of JSW Energy, Prashant Jain, lives in a duplex worth Rs 45 crores. His company plays a big role in India’s energy sector, especially in renewable power.

A Zip Code Full of Legends

Altamount Road is more than just a neighbourhood—it’s a place where success stories live side by side. Everyone here has a story worth telling, from singers who made history to filmmakers with timeless work, to business tycoons and tech innovators. And at the centre of it all stands Antilia, quietly watching over Mumbai’s skyline like a modern-day castle.

In a city where finding space is tough, this road has become a symbol of dreams fulfilled and stories still unfolding.