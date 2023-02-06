Meet billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s daughter Ananya Birla, who is a singer, songwriter, businesswoman

Ananya Birla/Instagram

Ananya Birla, 28, the eldest child of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla was recently inducted as directors of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd along with her brother Aryaman Vikram Birla, 25.

The induction of Ananya and Aryaman marks the entry of the fifth generation of Birla family in the USD 60 billion business empire.

"Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla come with rich and varied experience straddling entrepreneurship and business building. The board believes that ABFRL will benefit from their new-age insights and business acumen," said ABFRL in a statement.

Who is Ananya Birla?

Ananya or Ananyashree Birla is a singer, songwriter and entrepreneur. She has released her debut single in 2016 and has collaborated with popular artists including Sean Kingston, Afrojack, and Mood Melodies.

Ananya Birla: Educational Qualification

Ananya Birla has completed her schooling from American School of Bombay, Mumbai. She has also studied at University of Oxford, England.

Ananya Birla: Music career

In 2020, Ananya Birla became the first Indian to sign with Maverick Management in Los Angeles.

Ananya Birla: Businesswoman

Ananya Birla is the founder of Svatantra Microfin, a company which provides microfinance to rural women. She is also the founder of Ikai Asai and cofounder of Mpower.

Ananya Birla: Awards and recognitions

Ananya Birla has won the ET Panache Trendsetters of 2016 award for Young Business Person. She was also listed as one of GQs Most Influential Indians of 2018.

Ananya Birla: Net worth

No information is available about Ananya Birla’s net worth so far.