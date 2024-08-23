Meet billionaire's daughter who fell in love with a common man, rejected property worth Rs 2500 crores, she is..

Twitter
Angeline Francis, daughter of business magnate Khoo Kay Peng and former Miss Malaysia Pauline Chai, met her boyfriend Jediah Francis when they were both studying at Oxford University. It was then that the couple fell in love.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 08:02 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

You must have heard the saying that love often makes you do courageous things. This proved to be especially true for a Malaysian heiress, Angeline Francis, who let go of an inheritance of a staggering whopping $300 million (Rs 2517 crore) to marry a common man. Angeline Francis chose to be with her boyfriend and let go of her family inheritance for love. 

Angeline Francis, daughter of business magnate Khoo Kay Peng and former Miss Malaysia Pauline Chai, met her boyfriend Jediah Francis when they were both studying at Oxford University. It was then that the couple fell in love. 

Angeline Francis has a rich family background as her father is a director of Corus Hotels and the 44th richest person in Malaysia.

When Angeline Francis and her boyfriend informed their families about their love for each other, their different financial backgrounds led to immense disapproval. Angeline Francis' father was adamant about breaking the couple up and asked her to choose between her boyfriend or her inheritance. It was a shock, even to him, when Angeline Francis happily chose love over money. 

Angeline Francis got married to Jediah Francis in 2008 and proved that "love conquers all". She refused a chance at a luxurious life to prioritise love and togetherness.

Now, Angeline Francis and Jediah Francis are happily married and lead a simple yet fulfilling life together. 

For the unversed, this is not the first time that someone has sacrificed their all, for love. In 2021, Japan's Princess Mako married Kei Komuroa who was a commoner. Princess Mako is the Japanese emperor's niece but, after her marriage, she gave up her title for love.

