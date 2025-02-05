Bill and Paula's romance made headlines in 2023, four years after Paula's husband Mark Hurd passed away and two years after Bill's divorce from Melinda.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has found love again after splitting from Melinda French Gates after 27 years of marriage. The billionaire recently opened up about his ongoing romance with Paula Hurd, with whom he also attended the pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani’s wedding in 2024. They were also seen together at several events including Laver Cup in 2022 and Australian Open in 2023, before confirming their relationship.

Two years after Bill announced his divorce from Melinda, he confirmed his relationship with Paula. Though he cited his split as ‘one big regret’, he expressed his happiness about moving on with Paula. “I’m lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula. We’re having fun, going to the Olympics, and doing lots of great things together,” he said on “TODAY” show on Tuesday. Confirming BBC he said he planned to find love again after his divorce. “Sure, I'm not a robot,” he had said.

Bill and Paula's romance made headlines in 2023, four years after Paula's husband Mark Hurd passed away and two years after Bill's divorce from Melinda. Although they first sparked romance rumours in 2022, they didn't make their relationship official until early 2023. The couple stepped out together on the red carpet for the first time at the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in April 2023.

Who is Paula Hurd?

Paula Hurd is the widow of Mark Hurd, the late co-CEO and president of Oracle, who lost his battle with cancer in 2019 at 62. At the time of his passing, Mark's net worth was estimated to be around $150 million. Her net worth is estimated to be around $35 million, however, the exact figure isn’t publicly available.

Mark was survived by his wife Paula and their two daughters, Kathryn and Kelly. It's likely that Paula and their children inherited a significant portion of his wealth. Mark and Paula were married for nearly three decades, tying the knot in 1990 and remaining together until his passing in 2019. Before marrying Paula, Mark was married to Elizabeth A. Butler from 1980 to 1987.

Paula Hurd graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1984 with a degree in business. She had a successful career in sales and management at a tech company called National Cash Register (NCR). She also learned a lot about the tech industry through her work and her husband Mark's important roles in the field. She currently works asan event planner and organiser and is involved in philanthropy.

Paula, along with Mark, has been generous supporters of Baylor University, Mark's old school. In 2018, they made a big donation to build the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center. Recently, she donated $7 million to build a new basketball facility at Baylor. The floor will be named the Mark and Paula Hurd Floor in honour of their gift.

Bill mentions Paula in his memoir

Bill recently published his memoir, Source Code, and left a special mention for Paula. “Early readers of the manuscript included Paula Hurd, Marc St. John, and Sheila Gulati. The close read from dear and trusted friends provided much-needed thoughtful and insightful feedback at critical stages in the writing,” he wrote.