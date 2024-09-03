Twitter
Meet Bholanath Pandey, the man who hijacked Indian Airlines plane demanding Indira Gandhi's release

Pandey, who once hijacked a plane in 1978 to demand the release of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the dropping of charges against her son Sanjay Gandhi

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 08:20 AM IST

Meet Bholanath Pandey, the man who hijacked Indian Airlines plane demanding Indira Gandhi's release
Bholanath Pandey, a prominent figure in Indian politics, recently passed away at the age of 71, marking the end of a controversial yet loyal journey with the Congress party. Pandey, who once hijacked a plane in 1978 to demand the release of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the dropping of charges against her son Sanjay Gandhi, left a lasting legacy within the party.

In December 1978, the Janata Party government was facing internal strife, and Congress was intensifying protests. On December 19, Indira Gandhi was expelled from the Lok Sabha and jailed. A day later, Pandey, then 25, along with another Congress leader, Devendra Pandey, hijacked an Indian Airlines flight from Lucknow to Delhi. They demanded Indira Gandhi’s release.

The hijacking, which lasted 13 hours, ended when the Pandeys surrendered with toy pistols. Soon after, Indira Gandhi was released from jail, and within months, she returned to power. Pandey’s loyalty was rewarded with a Congress ticket, and he was elected as an MLA from Ballia district’s Doaba Assembly seat in 1980 and again in 1989.

Although Pandey never won another election, his reputation as a close ally of the Gandhis remained intact. He held various positions within the Congress, including national general secretary of the All India Youth Congress.

Pandey’s health declined in recent years, keeping him away from public life. Pandey’s legacy is remembered for his unwavering loyalty to the Congress and his bold actions in support of Indira Gandhi.

Advertisement