Meet Bhavana Motiwala, Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani's lesser-known sister, who is Anil Kapoor's...

Tina Ambani is married to Anil Ambani, the younger son of Indian business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani. They have two sons Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

Meet Bhavana Motiwala, Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani's lesser-known sister, who is Anil Kapoor's...
The Ambani family, one of the wealthiest in the world, always manages to grab headlines, either for their philanthropic work, business achievements, or their personal lives. Today, we will tell you about Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's sister-in-law, Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani's lesser-known sister Bhavana Motiwala. Tina Ambani is a well-known name in the country. She was a Bollywood actress before her marriage to Dhirubhai Ambani's youngest son Anil Ambani. However, there is not much information about her siblings. Today, we will tell you about Anil Ambani's sister-in-law Bhavana Motiwala who leads a private life but has a special connection to the film industry and Anil Kapoor's family. 

Bhavana Motiwala (maiden name Bhavana Munim), a costume designer by profession, has also designed clothes for Bollywood films such as Rocky, Souten, and Aakhir Kyon?, among others. She is Tina Ambani's sister and is married to Tushar Motiwala. The couple are parents to two children - Antara Motiwala and Karan Motiwala. 

Bhavana Motiwala is related to Anil Kapoor's family as her daughter Antara Motiwala is married to Anil Kapoor's nephew Mohit Marwah. This makes Anatara Motiwala Anil Kapoor's daughter-in-law.  

Antara Motiwala and Mohit Marwah have two children together. 

Antara Motiwala was a former fashion editor for GQ and now works as a fashion consultant, a profession in the same realm as her mother. 

Apart from Bhavana Motiwala, Tina Ambani has two more sisters who are twins, named-- Jagruben and Harinaben. They also have a brother named Nayan Munim. 

As mentioned above, Tina Ambani is married to Anil Ambani, the younger son of Indian business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani. They have two sons Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani.

