Isha Ambani's friend Bhakti Modi is the driving force behind Tira, Reliance Retail’s beauty venture. Bhakti is the daughter of Manoj Modi, a longtime confidant and key advisor to Mukesh Ambani. Following in her father's footsteps of quiet influence, she has steadily carved her own path inside the company. Bhakti now serves as the CEO of Tira.

She started out as a ground-level role at AJIO and then transitioned into a buyer role for Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), overseeing international fashion labels such as Juicy Couture, Superdry and BCBG Max Azria.

Bhakti holds a bachelor’s degree in Consumer Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania and studied Fashion Design at the Parsons School of Design in New York.

Her professional rise has also been supported by a close working relationship with Isha Ambani. The two share not just a business connection but a long-standing friendship, often collaborating on new ventures and major projects within the company. Bhakti’s executional capabilities have made her a go-to figure in rolling out strategic initiatives, particularly in the retail and beauty sectors.

Bhakti is also married to Tejas Goenka, the Managing Director of Tally Solutions, a well-known accounting software firm. Their wedding in 2016, held at the Ambani residence Antilia, was a high-profile affair and reflected the prominence of both families.