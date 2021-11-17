Meet Betty Broadhurst, who has received Jiu-Jitsu black belt at the age of 60

It is said that there is no right age to learn or achieve anything and Betty Broadhurst proved that as she received a black belt from professor Diêgo Bispo and two gold medals at the IBJJF Masters Worlds. Betty first started training for Jiu-Jitsu when she was 54 years old and received her black belt at the age of 60, after 11 years of training.

Expressing her happiness over the achievement, Betty took to Instagram and wrote, "Nothing but happiness & jubilation under this 'ugly cry' photo- after starting JiuJitsu at 54, almost 11 years later, a dream became reality- & promoted to black belt on the podium by my Professor @diegobispo, at Masters Worlds. Thank you @tomdeblass & @gordonlovesjiujitsu for being part of my journey, & sharing my story to inspire others!"

Check out her post here.

Who is Meet Betty Broadhurst?

Betty is also the founder of a company called 'RollForever', designed to support the longevity and health of competitors.

A part of their website bio reads, "Betty’s goal with her Roll Forever program is essentially threefold. First and foremost, it is a movement meant to inspire and support local BJJ practitioners in North Carolina who wish to compete. In addition, Betty and Roll Forever work hard to bring world-class competitors to areas like hers where there might not be easy access to those athletes."

One of Betty's long-time friends, Tom Deblass, congratulating Betty wrote, "I want to take a moment to congratulate a very special woman on her black belt. I met @bjjbetty some years back at a seminar. She’s in her 60s and simply loves Jiu-Jitsu. She has competed and come up short, yet never lost her love for this martial art. Well, this last weekend she took double Gold in her division."