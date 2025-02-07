Among his five children, his youngest daughter, Bella, holds a special place in his heart

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of football’s greatest legends, has built not just a remarkable career on the field but also a loving family off it. Among his five children, his youngest daughter, Bella, holds a special place in his heart.

Bella was born in April 2022 to Ronaldo and his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez. However, her arrival was bittersweet, as the couple had been expecting twins, but her brother sadly passed away at birth.

Despite the tragedy, Ronaldo and Rodriguez have spoken about their journey of grief and healing, emphasising how Bella has been a source of hope and strength for their family. They shared their heartbreak in a statement at the time, calling it “the greatest pain any parent can feel.”

Ronaldo turned 40 on 5 February, 2025, and Bella is also nearing her third birthday. While she is kept mostly out of the public eye, she remains an important part of Ronaldo’s life.

The football icon, known for his dedication both on and off the pitch, continues to cherish his time with his children, balancing his legendary career with fatherhood.