These underground-dwelling snakes primarily feed on ants and termites, fitting their size. They belong to the Leptotyphlopidae family and are so small that females typically lay only one egg at a time. The hatchling is already half the size of an adult, which is significant proportionally.

There are currently around 3,400-3,900 recognised snake species in worldwide and in India there are over 300 snake species, with the majority being non-venomous. Approximately 600 species are venomous, but only about 200 are dangerous to humans, according to National Geographic. However, have you ever thought which is the smallest snake in the world and how much it's height is?

World's smallest snake

The Barbados threadsnake, which looks like worm, is officially the smallest known snake in the world—and it’s so small that it can comfortably curl up on a coin.

Where is the world's smallest snake found and what is its height?

In 2008, biologist S. Blair Hedges discovered the Tetracheilostoma carlae (scientific name of Barbados threadsnake), in a forest patch on the Caribbean island of Barbados. It measures just over 10 cm, or about 4 inches, making it shorter than most pencils and about as thin as a spaghetti noodle.

What does these snakes eat?

They are only known to inhabit a small forest patch on the eastern side of Barbados, a habitat that is rapidly shrinking. Due to the clearing of their natural habitat for development, the species is now considered critically endangered.

Meanwhile, the largest living snake on Earth today is the green anaconda. While the reticulated python can be longer, green anacondas are known for their impressive mass and weight. They can grow up to 30 feet (9.14 meters) long and weigh up to 550 pounds (250 kilograms).

So, when you think of snakes, consider the world's smallest, which lives in the soil of a Caribbean island. It's smaller than a shoelace and likely just as shy.