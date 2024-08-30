Twitter
Viral video: Human chain saves goats from raging river in Sirohi's Mirpur

Why Denmark denied India's extradition request for Niels Holck? How is he linked to 1995 Purulia arms drop case?

Did you know: Nagarjuna's highest grossing film is in Hindi; beat his Telugu hits Mass, Manam, Naa Saami Ranga, Oopiri

Meet Ayesha Thapar, stunning wife of highest paid Indian CEO in US, not Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, she is married to

India's biggest flop film, superstar cried after box office disaster, made on budget of Rs 300 crore, earned just Rs..

Viral

Meet Ayesha Thapar, stunning wife of highest paid Indian CEO in US, not Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, she is married to

Ayesha completed her schooling at Delhi’s Modern School before pursuing a degree in economics from the prestigious Wellesley College in Massachusetts, USA.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 08:21 AM IST

Meet Ayesha Thapar, stunning wife of highest paid Indian CEO in US, not Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, she is married to
Ayesha Thapar, married to Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, comes from a family of renowned industrialists. She is the managing director of Indian City Properties Limited (ICPL), a prominent real estate company founded by her great-grandfather Karam Chand Thapar in 1939. ICPL has been instrumental in constructing landmarks such as Thapar House in Delhi, redeveloping Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Fort, and establishing KCT Group's headquarters in Kolkata.

Ayesha’s lineage is illustrious—her father, Vikram Thapar, is the joint managing director of Ballarpur Industries Limited, while her grandfather, Inder Mohan Thapar, was famously known as India’s “Coal Mining Baron.”

Ayesha completed her schooling at Delhi’s Modern School before pursuing a degree in economics from the prestigious Wellesley College in Massachusetts, USA. After her studies, she returned to India to join the family business.

In addition to her role at ICPL, Ayesha has ventured into several other businesses. She started her professional career as a model, earning a spot in the Times 50 Most Desirable Women of 2010. She later launched a jewelry line and fashion label called Sansaar and owns a telecom company in Miami. Ayesha also manages two restaurants, Ettan and Copra, further showcasing her diverse business acumen.

Ayesha's personal life has also garnered attention. Nikesh Arora is her second husband; she was previously married to entrepreneur Engin Yesil in 2003, but the couple separated in 2007. In 2014, Ayesha married Nikesh Arora, and they welcomed their son, Kiaan, on June 2, 2015.

Her multifaceted career, combined with her family's legacy and business ventures, has made Ayesha Thapar a prominent figure in the Indian business landscape.

