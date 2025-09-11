Meet 16-year-old boy who went viral for his Hitler-style 'Jai Nepal' speech, now becomes voice of Gen Z protests in Nepal

Several videos showed him at the heart of mass demonstrations, with a microphone in hand, leading thousands of young people amid protests in Nepal.

Avishkar Raut, a 16-year-old boy in Nepal, first went viral for his bold Adolf Hitler-style speech in March this year. After six months, Raut became the voice of Gen Z protests in Nepal. The protests in the Himalayan nation have shaken the political structure of the country, forcing Prime Minister KP Oli to resign.

In his 'Jai Nepal' fearless speech during a school function, Raut talked about corruption, unemployment, and political mismanagement in Nepal. The speech set the internet on fire. Now, after six months in September 2025, Raut emerged as a symbol of youth power, inspiring thousands to demand accountability and systemic change.

Avishkar Raut's 'Jai Nepal' speech

"We are the fire that will burn away the darkness. We are the storm that will sweep away injustice and bring prosperity… Nepal is ours and its future is in our hands. Jai Yuga! Jai Nepal!" Raut had said in his speech. Now months later, a video of the protest was circulated on social media, which showed Raut actively participating in the protest, holding a mic and chanting slogans. A pool of young students was seen right behind him.

Who is Avishkar Raut?

He is a Nepalese national who has transformed from a schoolboy making headlines to a protest leader in Kathmandu. Several videos showed him at the heart of mass demonstrations, with a microphone in hand, leading thousands of young people in chants demanding government accountability.

Bro gave this "Jai Nepal" speech in March 2025.



And now six months later in September 2025, youth of Nepal is burning down houses of corrupt politicians. pic.twitter.com/k011ermx6Q September 9, 2025

