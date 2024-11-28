Chiang Mai Night Safari posted breathtaking photos of Ava on Facebook, captivating animal enthusiasts around the globe.

After Thailand's pygmy hippo Moo Deng gained viral fame, an adorable three-year-old golden tiger named 'Ava' has now become the newest sensation at a zoo in the Southeast Asian country.

Ava, born on February 16, 2021, alongside her sister Luna, made her first public appearance just three weeks after her birth. Their parents, who were brought to the safari park from the Czech Republic and South Africa in 2015, belong to a rare variant of the Bengal tiger, according to the South China Morning Post.

Her lineage has a robust genetic heritage, which contributes to her rare golden coat, distinguishing her from the typical orange and black-striped Bengal tigers.

Golden tigers like Ava and Luna have a recessive gene that imparts a distinctive golden colour to their fur, making them exceptionally rare.

Ava and Luna can be seen by visitors at the Tiger World zone of the Chiang Mai Night Safari daily from 11 am to 2 pm.

