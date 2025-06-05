An auto driver in Mumbai earns Rs 5- Rs 8 lakh per month without even driving his auto. He works outside the US Consulate.

An auto driver in Mumbai earns Rs 5 Rs 8 lakh per month without even driving his auto. He works outside the US Consulate in Mumbai. We have heard of many startups struggling really hard and then after lost of years of brainstorming and working hard reach a level that they can call a success. However, when it comes to Indian jugaad no strategy is better than being street smart. This autowallah has done just that. This auto driver has started an unconventional way of working and earning money which can beat ideas of many big companies. His strategy to earn gained attention of Lenskart’s Product Leader Rahul Rupani who dedicated a LinkedIn post on him.

The post that has now gone viral focuses on a simple problem, that, if the US Consulate bars you from taking your bag inside this is what you can do.

US Consulate is visited by thousands every day to fulfill the requirements of visas. These applicants come from far off and even carry bags with them. However, according to a rule in the Consulate, which seems very strict and absurd, bags are strictly prohibited from being taken inside. Also, there is no locker in either the premises nor in the vicinity to keep the bags of the visa applicants safe. These applicants have to then face problems of keeping their documents, electronics, and personal items safe.

Bag storage rescuer-autorickshaw driver

However, this autorickshaw driver has come up with a quirky solution. He said, “I was outside the US Consulate this week for my visa appointment, when security told me I couldn’t carry my bag inside. No lockers. No suggestions," Rupani posted his experience on his post and added that initially he was perplexed by this situation and while waiting on a footpath thinking of ways to get over this, an auto driver waved at him, and said, “Sir, bag de do. Safe rakhunga, mera roz ka hai. Rs 1,000 charge hai (Sir, give me the bag. I’ll keep it safe. I do this daily. Just Rs 1,000)."

For anyone who has come for such an important work this price and deal was nothing bad. Rupani said that such a business minded driver waits outside the consulate daily, and look for people who would need his "bag storage" service which he offers to around 20-30 customers daily. Through this he makes Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 daily, an income that far exceeds that of experienced senior professionals in the corporate world. He did not even have to drive for long hours to earn.