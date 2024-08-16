Meet Aunkita Nandi, who built a million-dollar company from scratch without IIT, IIM degree, runs business worth...

One such woman is Aunkita Nandi, belonging to a small family in West Bengal's Bardhaman, who is a pefect example for those who aspire to achieve something in life. She completed her schooling at a Bengali medium school. She did not pursue her education at IIM or IIT. However, with her relentless efforts and passion, Nandi is now the owner of a Tier5 Technology with an annual turnover of Rs 100 crore.

Born with the spirit of becoming an enterpreneur, Tier5 Technology employs 100 people and the headquarters of the firm is based in Indiana, US.

The journey of enterpreneur Aunkita Nandi is full of ups and downs. Belonging to a middle-class family, she pursued her education in computer engineering at the University Institute of Technology, Burdwan. During her college days, she started developing android apps with her comrades, which brought in a decent income for her.

“There was no investment. We just built the apps and sold it online. We earned a lot of money and continued the business after our graduation as well", The Weekend Leader has quoted Aunkita Nandi as saying.

While developing the apps, she initiated steps towards building her own company. She met Jon Vaughn on the dating app Tinder, who was a software engineer based in Florida. Nandi shared her idea of starting a company with him.

In 2015, the duo started their company by renting two computers, due to the lack of funds. After being in a relationship fo six years, they tied the knot in 2021.

The couple left no stone unturned in taking their company to the top. In 2021, Tier5 Technology did an impressive business of 100 crores. With more than 1,500 customers, the company works on a subscription-based model. Other businesses can use their softwares by paying money.