Meet ‘Audi Chaiwala’, Mumbai man who sells tea on his Rs 45 lakh car

Instagram: @sachkadwahai

Indians are taking their love for chai (tea) to new heights. They can't imagine a day without a morning or evening cup of tea at home or stop by the neighbourhood tapri for a cup. It's interesting that chai shops, whether they are modest eateries or fine dining establishments, are growing more widespread and prosperous. But do you know who an Audi chaiwala is?

We all have heard about MBA Chaiwala and Graduate Chaiwali but now it's turn for ‘Audi Chaiwala’ to get some fame from selling tea.

A video has gone viral on the social media platform of a man in Mumbai selling tea from his posh Audi car. The masterminds behind this tea-selling idea are Amit Kashyap and Mannu Sharma.

The co-founder of "On Drive Tea," Mannu Sharma, can be seen driving his opulent white Audi to the Lokhandwala backroad in the popular video. He sets up his tea stand here using the car's dickey. A container filled with fresh tea is brewing, and consumers are swarming the stall on wheels to get a cup.

The video was posted by an Instagram handle @sachkadwahai. The video has gained more than 32,000 likes since shared. Instagrammers have filled the comment section with their reactions to this idea.

