Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Meet ‘Audi Chaiwala’, Mumbai man who sells tea on his Rs 45 lakh car

A video has gone viral on the social media platform of a man in Mumbai selling tea from his posh Audi car.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

Meet ‘Audi Chaiwala’, Mumbai man who sells tea on his Rs 45 lakh car
Instagram: @sachkadwahai

Indians are taking their love for chai (tea) to new heights. They can't imagine a day without a morning or evening cup of tea at home or stop by the neighbourhood tapri for a cup. It's interesting that chai shops, whether they are modest eateries or fine dining establishments, are growing more widespread and prosperous. But do you know who an Audi chaiwala is?

We all have heard about MBA Chaiwala and Graduate Chaiwali but now it's turn for ‘Audi Chaiwala’ to get some fame from selling tea. 

A video has gone viral on the social media platform of a man in Mumbai selling tea from his posh Audi car. The masterminds behind this tea-selling idea are Amit Kashyap and Mannu Sharma. 

The co-founder of "On Drive Tea," Mannu Sharma, can be seen driving his opulent white Audi to the Lokhandwala backroad in the popular video. He sets up his tea stand here using the car's dickey. A container filled with fresh tea is brewing, and consumers are swarming the stall on wheels to get a cup.

The video was posted by an Instagram handle @sachkadwahai. The video has gained more than 32,000 likes since shared. Instagrammers have filled the comment section with their reactions to this idea. 

(Also Read: Viral video: Little girl's mesmerizing dance to Radha Kaise Na Jale leaves netizens spellbound)

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Diabetes: Manage high blood sugar level by consuming these things empty stomach in morning
Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside Mumbai court as he arrives for final verdict in Jiah Khan death case
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan RBSE 10th boards results 2023 declared, know how to check results through SMS, Digilocker, websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.