Meet athlete who won gold medal for India, is now selling vegetables on street, he is..

Praveen Saini, a skilled martial artist from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, known for his gold, silver, and bronze medals, is now running a vegetable stall to support his family.

In a nation where athletes are basking in the limelight of Olympic victories, the story of Praveen Saini from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, stands in stark contrast. Known for his prowess in martial arts, Saini has transitioned from winning medals to running a vegetable stall to support his family.

Praveen Saini, a seasoned martial artist with a black belt and a collection of gold, silver, and bronze medals from national and international championships, now finds himself grappling with the harsh realities of financial struggle. Despite his remarkable achievements, Saini's story is marred by the government's lack of support and recognition.

"There's no hope left for government assistance," Saini laments. "Even after earning medals for the country, I haven't received any respect or aid. Now, I'm left with no choice but to run my family's vegetable shop to make ends meet." Saini's decision to support his family through this humble means stems from a series of disappointments, including a lack of financial support and a government job that could have sustained him and his family.

Saini began his journey in martial arts in 1999, and by 2002, he won a silver medal at the International Kudo Championship in Mumbai. His quest for gold came to fruition in 2005, when he clinched the top prize in the same championship. Despite numerous accolades at state and district levels, including several medals and certificates, Saini has yet to receive any financial aid from the government.

Beyond his athletic accomplishments, Saini has also demonstrated extraordinary courage. In 2009, he risked his life to save a drowning child in a canal. In another instance, he pursued a hit-and-run driver to ensure justice for an injured cyclist. His bravery in these incidents further underscores the gap between his heroic actions and the lack of official recognition and support.

Praveen Saini's achievements include:

- Silver medal in International Jeet Kudo Championship, 2002

- Gold medal in International Jeet Kudo Championship, 2005

- Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals in All India Martial Arts Championship

- Silver medal in Mandal level championship

- Gold medal in District Judo competition

- Multiple state-level and district-level awards

- Black Belt Third Don Degree in Martial Art