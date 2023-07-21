Headlines

Meet Aslam Khan, the multi-talented actor who played 11 characters in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

Aslam Khan, renowned for his exceptional portrayal of 11 characters in the iconic show 'Ramayan,' captured the hearts of viewers nationwide.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

New Delhi: Aslam Khan, a versatile actor known for his remarkable portrayal of 11 characters in Ramanand Sagar's iconic show 'Ramayan,' became a household name and captured the hearts of viewers across the nation. His talent and dedication left an indelible mark on the Indian television industry. However, despite his initial success, Aslam Khan faced dwindling opportunities in the acting world, leading him to make a significant transition away from television.

During the airing of 'Ramayan' in the late 1980s, Aslam Khan became a sensation. His ability to breathe life into multiple characters with finesse was nothing short of awe-inspiring. Audiences marveled at his performances, and he garnered immense popularity and acclaim. The show became a turning point in his career and solidified his place in the hearts of millions.

In addition to 'Ramayan,' Aslam Khan showcased his acting prowess in other well-received TV serials, including 'Alif Laila,' 'Shri Krishna,' 'Suryaputra Karna,' and 'Mashal Aur Hawaayen.' His versatility and dedication were evident in every role he undertook, earning him accolades from both critics and viewers.

However, despite the initial success, Aslam Khan's journey in the acting industry took an unexpected turn. As time passed, he experienced a decline in the number of acting opportunities coming his way. In several interviews, Aslam Khan candidly revealed the challenges he faced in securing roles, expressing his frustration and disappointment.

As the roles diminished, Aslam Khan confronted a difficult decision. In 2002, he made the bold choice to bid farewell to the acting industry, leaving behind the world that had given him fame and recognition. The decision was not an easy one, as he had devoted years of his life to his craft and had formed a deep connection with the audience.

With his acting career at a standstill, Aslam Khan embarked on a new path, seeking fresh opportunities for personal and professional growth. Reports emerged that he ventured into the business world and became involved in a marketing company based in Jhansi. The transition from being in front of the camera to working behind the scenes presented its own set of challenges, but Aslam Khan faced them with determination and resilience.

Although his journey post-'Ramayan' differed significantly from his on-screen presence, Aslam Khan's portrayal of multiple characters in the iconic mythological series will forever be etched in the memories of viewers. His performances became timeless classics that continue to be revered by generations of television audiences.

Aslam Khan's story serves as an inspiration to those facing similar transitions in the entertainment industry. His ability to gracefully adapt to changing circumstances and his willingness to explore new avenues exemplify the spirit of a true artist. Despite the hurdles he encountered, Aslam Khan continued to embrace life with enthusiasm and positivity.

