Viral

VIRAL

Meet Ashna Mehta, Shloka Mehta’s cousin who designed 'AKPV' charms for Nita Ambani's Hermes bag

The initials stand for Aadiya, Krishna, Prithvi and Veda, the four grandchildren of Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 06:56 PM IST

Meet Ashna Mehta, Shloka Mehta’s cousin who designed 'AKPV' charms for Nita Ambani's Hermes bag
Nita Ambani added a unique and personal touch to her Hermès handbag with a custom charm set designed by Ashna Mehta, Shloka Mehta’s cousin. The accessory went viral after Ashna, founder of Bag Bijoux, shared a picture of it on Instagram.

“Excited to reveal this labour of love, a bespoke Bag Bijoux masterpiece featuring the initials AKVP, meticulously crafted with rare Brazilian Paraiba tourmalines and natural diamonds, set in 18kt gold. These charms were commissioned by Mrs Nita Ambani, with each letter representing the names of her grandchildren,” Ashna wrote in the caption. 

 

 

The initials stand for Aadiya, Krishna, Prithvi and Veda, the four grandchildren of Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

 

 

Who is Ashna Mehta?

According to reports, Ashna, the daughter of well-known jewellery designer Payal Mehta, has been surrounded by diamonds since childhood. As a member of the Rosy Blue family, one of the world’s largest diamond manufacturers, she was always close to the sparkle and glamour. But instead of just joining the family business, she decided to carve her own path.

According to ET Now, her big break came when rapper Nicki Minaj wore a necklace designed by her — a Barbie-inspired piece made with pink diamonds. The post featuring the necklace went viral on Instagram, and Ashna’s name shot into the spotlight. Back in India, she made headlines again in October 2024 when Isha Ambani Piramal carried a customised Hermes Kelly bag designed by Ashna. The bag featured pink and green diamonds and charms with the names of Isha’s twins, Aadiya and Krishna. Fans and fashion lovers couldn’t stop talking about it online.

Ashna’s work isn’t just limited to India. She has created jewellery for global icons like Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Winnie Harlow, and Rihanna. Her style blends classic diamond elegance with modern fashion trends, and her brand reflects a global touch, with roots in India, Belgium, and New York. With talent, vision, and a glittering legacy behind her, Ashna Mehta’s future in luxury jewellery looks truly bright.

Also read: Palash Muchhal's mother BREAKS SILENCE days after postponement of son's wedding with Smriti Mandhana: 'He had dreamt of...'

 

