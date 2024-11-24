Harshita Kejriwal, much like her father, is an IIT graduate. She currently works as an associate consultant in the Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is one of the most educated political leaders. He pursued mechanical engineering at IIT Kharagpur after securing an IIT-JEE all-India Rank of 563. He also cracked the Civil Services Examination and joined the Indian Revenue Service. His wife, Sunita Kejriwal holds a master’s degree in Zoology. Their children Harshita Kejriwal and Pulkit Kejriwal followed a similar path as their father. Both of them are IIT graduates too.



Talking about Harshita, she has been brilliant in her studies throughout. She secured 98 per cent in her 10th board exam and 96 per cent in her 12th board exam. Her 12th mark sheet reflected his genius mind as she secured 90 plus marks in almost all subjects. She aimed to pursue engineering just like her father and hence appeared for the IIT-JEE advanced exam. Her hardwork and perseverance earned her seats in the top IIT college. She cleared the JEE advanced exam with a rank of 3322, despite mental stress, as Arvind was in Tihar jail in 2014. He was jailed over a defamation case filed by BJP leader Nitin Gadkari.



Harshita pursued B.Tech in chemical engineering from IIT Delhi. She was among the toppers of her batch at the time. During her graduation, she was offered multiple jobs by multinational companies owing to her brilliance in the field. After completing her graduation, she landed a job in a multinational company in Gurugram. She currently works as an associate consultant in the Boston Consulting Group(BCG). She is also a co-founder of Basil Health company, alongside Karan Dwivedi. The company is a go-to brand for healthy, customizable, and locally sourced food products. Beyond her professional achievements, Harshita also took time out of her busy schedule to lend support to his father. She took leave to campaign for the Aam Admi Party during the election alongside her mother Sunita Kejriwal.