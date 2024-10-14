Born on July 29, 1989, Arshia Siddique pursued her education at DY Patil University School of Management before earning her MBBS from University College London (UCL).

Baba Siddique was a prominent political figure, known for his recent affiliation with Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after a long tenure with the Indian National Congress (INC). He gained fame not only for his political career but also for hosting extravagant Iftar parties attended by Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Tragically, Siddique was shot dead by three unidentified assailants.



Following the shooting, he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Baba Siddique is survived by his wife, Shehzaan Siddique, son Zeeshan Siddique, and daughter Arshia Siddique. While Zeeshan has followed in his father's footsteps in politics, Arshia has chosen a different path.



Born on July 29, 1989, Arshia Siddique pursued her education at DY Patil University School of Management before earning her MBBS from University College London (UCL). She also completed an MSc in management and business administration. Although she briefly entered politics after her studies, Arshia soon realized her true passion lay in medicine.



Since 2011, Arshia has embarked on various entrepreneurial ventures. She founded Zears Impex, a company specialising in headsets and tablets, and later co-founded Skrite Labs in the US in 2016. In 2017, she became the CEO of Shopease Techsoft Private Limited. Reflecting her family's love for food, she opened Kunafa World, a café in Bandra, in 2022.



Arshia's journey showcases her dedication to serving others through healthcare and entrepreneurship while honouring her father's legacy in a unique way.