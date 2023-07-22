Meet Delhi-born MIT student who created device that can order pizza or Subway with your mind

Users can communicate with machines, AI assistants, and other individuals by internally articulating words with the device, whose prototype made its debut in 2018.

Arnav Kapur, a Delhi native who is currently a student at MIT, created AlterEgo, a tool that allows users to speak with both computers and people without opening their mouths or using any bodily movements. He is presently doing his PhD at MIT where he is studying Media Arts and Science at the MIT Media Lab.

Kapur has developed a device known as 'AlterEgo', an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled 'mind-reading' headset. Let’s first understand what it is and how it works.

According to MIT, "AlterEgo is a non-invasive, wearable, peripheral neural interface that allows humans to converse in natural language with machines, artificial intelligence assistants, services, and other people without any voice-without opening their mouth, and without externally observable movements-simply by articulating words internally."

Arnav Kapur, a student in MIT’s Media Lab, has developed a system to surf the internet with his mind. He silently Googled our questions and heard the answers through vibrations transmitted through his skull and into his inner ear. pic.twitter.com/aN76Jn4AHv — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 22, 2018

When bone conduction is used to transmit and receive streams of information, communication is completely internal and private. In essence, this means that after wearing the gadget, one can order a pizza or a subway ride without having to speak to anyone.

How does it work?

A video which recently went viral on social media shows Arnav Kapur wearing the device and responding to questions without uttering a single word. The interviewer then exclaims "You have the entire internet in your head".

When a user's internal speech articulators are active during internal word articulation, the system records peripheral neural signals for this communication. As a result, the user can send information to and receive information from a computer or person without the sender taking any obvious action.

According to MIT, the initiative is primarily intended for those with speech impairments, such as those who have ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) and MS (multiple sclerosis), among other illnesses.

Beyond that, according to the institute, it has the ability to enhance intellect and capacities while smoothly integrating computing into people's daily life as their "second self" (thus the term AlterEgo).