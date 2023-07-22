Headlines

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani report card: How Mukesh Ambani's children performed last quarter

Meet Delhi-born MIT student who created device that can order pizza or Subway with your mind

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor watch Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer together at IMAX theatre

Ranveer Singh sings Shah Rukh Khan's Yeh Dil Deewana while promoting RRKPK, netizens say 'cringe at its best'

Manipur violence: Protesters in Delhi demand CM Biren Singh's resignation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani report card: How Mukesh Ambani's children performed last quarter

Meet Delhi-born MIT student who created device that can order pizza or Subway with your mind

5 health benefits of consuming garlic early morning

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

Meet Swiss footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

DNA: 'Climate change' bomb may explode in Europe

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor watch Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer together at IMAX theatre

Ranveer Singh sings Shah Rukh Khan's Yeh Dil Deewana while promoting RRKPK, netizens say 'cringe at its best'

Anushka Sharma is all hearts as she celebrates Virat Kohli's 29th Test century, see post

HomeViral

Viral

Meet Delhi-born MIT student who created device that can order pizza or Subway with your mind

Users can communicate with machines, AI assistants, and other individuals by internally articulating words with the device, whose prototype made its debut in 2018.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 07:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Arnav Kapur, a Delhi native who is currently a student at MIT, created AlterEgo, a tool that allows users to speak with both computers and people without opening their mouths or using any bodily movements. He is presently doing his PhD at MIT where he is studying Media Arts and Science at the MIT Media Lab. 

Kapur has developed a device known as 'AlterEgo', an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled 'mind-reading' headset. Let’s first understand what it is and how it works.

According to MIT, "AlterEgo is a  non-invasive, wearable, peripheral neural interface that allows humans to converse in natural language with machines, artificial intelligence assistants, services, and other people without any voice-without opening their mouth, and without externally observable movements-simply by articulating words internally."

Users can communicate with machines, AI assistants, and other individuals by internally articulating words with the device, whose prototype made its debut in 2018.

When bone conduction is used to transmit and receive streams of information, communication is completely internal and private. In essence, this means that after wearing the gadget, one can order a pizza or a subway ride without having to speak to anyone. 

How does it work?
A video which recently went viral on social media shows Arnav Kapur wearing the device and responding to questions without uttering a single word. The interviewer then exclaims "You have the entire internet in your head". 

When a user's internal speech articulators are active during internal word articulation, the system records peripheral neural signals for this communication. As a result, the user can send information to and receive information from a computer or person without the sender taking any obvious action.

According to MIT, the initiative is primarily intended for those with speech impairments, such as those who have ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) and MS (multiple sclerosis), among other illnesses. 

Beyond that, according to the institute, it has the ability to enhance intellect and capacities while smoothly integrating computing into people's daily life as their "second self" (thus the term AlterEgo).

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Study reveals genetic variant in immune system could be behind asymptomatic Covid infection

Maharashtra landslide: What happened in Raigad village on fateful night? Eyewitness reveals

Meet Sabeeha, Akshay Kumar's co-star who quit films, whose mother accused a superstar of alleged misbehaviour with her

'He reminds me of Javed Miandad...would rate him behind Sachin': Courtney Walsh heaps praise on Indian star batter

5 Best sites to Buy 50 Youtube Subscribers Cheap (India)

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE