Meet army officer who became disciple of Premanand Maharaj, lives with him like shadow, he is...

Baba Naval Nagari is a former army officer from Punjab who left his military career in 2017 to become a dedicated disciple of Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan.

Premanand Maharaj of Vrindavan is a revered spiritual leader whose teachings have inspired many to follow the path of devotion and spirituality. Among his dedicated disciples is Baba Naval Nagari, a former army officer who left his military career to become a saint. Known for his unwavering commitment to his guru, Baba Naval Nagari accompanies Premanand Maharaj wherever he goes, handling the arrangements at the Radha Kelikunj Ashram.

Originally from Pathankot, Punjab, Naval Nagari's real name remains a mystery. His father served in the army, and following in his footsteps, Naval Nagari also joined the military. From 2008 to 2017, he served in the army, with a posting in Kargil at the time of his transformation.

In 2016, while still in service, Naval Nagari visited Vrindavan and attended the sermons of Premanand Maharaj. Deeply moved by the spiritual teachings, he returned for several days, finding peace and purpose in the words of the Maharaj. This experience led him to make a life-changing decision. In 2017, he left his army job and chose the path of sainthood, dedicating himself entirely to his guru and spiritual life.

Despite requests from his family to return to his previous life, Baba Naval Nagari remained firm in his decision. Today, he continues to be a devoted follower of Premanand Maharaj, contributing to the spiritual community and inspiring others with his journey from military service to a life of spirituality and devotion.

