Meet Archana Kamath Olympian who created history in Paris quits playing forever at 24 due to...

Meet Archana Kamath Olympian who created history in Paris quits playing forever at 24

Archana Kamath, the 24-year-old table tennis sensation who represented India at the Paris Olympics, has announced her retirement from the sport. This decision, coming on the heels of her historic performance at the Games, where she helped India reach the quarterfinals for the first time, has left many wondering why a young athlete at the peak of her career would step away from the limelight.

Archana’s journey to the Paris Olympics was filled with both triumphs and controversies. Her selection over the in-form Ayhika Mukherjee had sparked debates across the sports fraternity. Yet, Archana silenced her critics by delivering a crucial victory against Germany’s Xiaona Shan, a much higher-ranked opponent, which was India’s lone win in the quarterfinal clash.

However, just days after returning from Paris, Archana informed her coach, Anshul Garg, that she no longer saw a future in professional table tennis. The real reason, as she revealed in an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, was her deep-seated passion for academics.

“If I have retired from competitive table tennis, it is only and only because of my passion for academics,” Archana stated, dispelling earlier rumours that financial concerns were behind her decision. She emphasised the extraordinary support she received throughout her career, both from her family and the sporting community.

Archana’s academic achievements are as impressive as her athletic ones. Having graduated in Economics, she recently completed her Masters in International Relations, Strategies, and Securities. Currently pursuing further studies in Michigan, USA, Archana’s shift from sports to academics was greatly influenced by her brother, a former NASA employee and her lifelong role model, who always encouraged her to prioritise education.

As Archana Kamath turns the page on her sporting career, her story remains a testament to the power of following one’s true passion, even when it leads away from the familiar path of success.