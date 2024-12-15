Meet man who shared his wait for a US green card, drawing a viral response from Elon Musk.

Aravind Srinivas, the Indian-origin CEO of Perplexity AI, recently shared a post on social media about his three-year wait for a US green card. His post quickly caught the attention of many, but it was the response from Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, that truly went viral. Musk replied with a simple “Yes” to Srinivas' post, sparking a flurry of reactions on social media. Srinivas, appreciating Musk’s response, replied with two emoticons – a red heart and folded hands – expressing his gratitude.

Aravind Srinivas is the CEO of Perplexity AI, an innovative AI-powered search engine. His company has attracted significant attention and backing from high-profile investors, including Jeff Bezos. Perplexity AI, founded in 2022, was created by Srinivas alongside Andy Konwinski, Denis Yarats, and Johnny Ho. The company aims to revolutionize search engines by utilizing artificial intelligence in a more advanced way.

Srinivas has a strong academic background, having graduated from IIT Madras before completing his PhD at the University of California, Berkeley. He began his career as a research intern at OpenAI, where he laid the foundation for his future work. Srinivas went on to hold similar research roles at other leading tech companies, such as Google and DeepMind. Before co-founding Perplexity AI, he returned to OpenAI to work as a research scientist, contributing significantly to the development of AI technologies.

His journey reflects his dedication to advancing AI and technology and the attention his post received further highlights his growing influence in the tech world.