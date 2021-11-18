Meet Anushka Kumari, 21-year-old who created history by becoming youngest sarpanch in Bihar

It is said that age is not a limit when you set out to achieve your goals and one perfect example of the same is in 21-year-old Anushka Kumari who hails from Bihar. Anushka has created history by becoming the youngest sarpanch (head of a village) in Bihar. According to a report in Navbharat Times, Anushka Kumari won from Kushahar Panchayat of Sheohar block, the post of sarpanch.

Young Anushka contested for the local panchayat elections and achieved her goal in the first attempt to create history and set an example. Newly elected Mukhiya - Anushka - got 2625 votes while her rival Rita Devi got 23388 votes in the panchayat elections. Crediting her victory to the public, Anushka thanked them as well.

It is important to note that Anushka has a Bachelor's degree in History Honors from Bengaluru and has a wish to study even further.

Speaking about participating in the election at a young age, Anushka said that her village faces several problems, and to concentrate on the solutions and discontinue corruption, she contested the local panchayat elections.

"I will never break the trust of the people of the Panchayat," she said.

Anushka sure is a fine example for the youth of this country and her success will surely become stepping stones for many young children. Anushka Kumari, about her goals, said that it does not matter which field one works in, what's important is hard work and dedication towards it.

Speaking about her role model, Anushka credited her grandfather and credited him for her success. Notably, Anushka's father Sunil Singh is also a former Zilla Parishad member.