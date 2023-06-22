Meet Ankush Dutta, who stayed at Delhi’s 5-star hotel for 2 years, left without paying, his bill was...

Five-star Roseate House in Delhi, which is close to Indira Gandhi International Airport, has reported a major financial loss of Rs 58 lakh after one of its customers, working in collusion with certain hotel staff, lived there for nearly two years without making a single payment. The hotel has filed a police case against Ankush Dutta and one of its staff.

An FIR describing the incident was filed by Vinod Malhotra on behalf of Roseate's operator, Bird Airports Hotel Private Limited. Malhotra claims that Ankush Dutta purposefully avoided paying the astronomical sum of Rs 58 lakh for his 603-day stay.

Prem Prakash, the head of the front office department, is charged in the FIR with intentionally breaking hotel rules to accommodate Dutta's protracted stay. Prem Prakash had the power to set room rates and access the hotel's computer system for tracking guest dues.

The management of the hotel believes that Prakash may have taken Dutta's illegal cash payments in exchange for his manipulation of the hotel's internal software system. The duration and financial accounts of visitors are maintained and tracked by this system.

"A criminal conspiracy was hatched by guest Mr Ankush Dutta along with some known and unknown hotel staff, including Mr. Prem Prakash, with a motive to gain wrongfully and deprive the hotel of its rightful dues,” FIR stated.

Additionally, it claims that the staff members involved altered several records in Dutta's account in the hotel's Opera software system by adding, deleting, and forging account entries.

The accusations state that Ankush Dutta first booked a room at Roseate House on May 30, 2019, for just one night. However, he constantly prolonged his stay until January 22, 2021, defying the specified checkout date of May 31.

According to hotel policies, the CEO and Financial Controller must be notified if a guest's unpaid balance is greater than 72 hours old. Prakash neglected to inform the higher authorities about Dutta's unpaid debts.

The FIR also states that from May 30, 2019, to October 25, 2019, Prakash purposefully ignored to produce outstanding payment records.

According to Roseate House, Prakash used a variety of strategies to allow Dutta's extended stay, including tampering with accounts to indicate that other visitors had made payments on his behalf—a claim that was later revealed to be false.

The hotel also found that on various dates, Ankush Dutta issued three checks for amounts totalling Rs 10 lakh, Rs 7 lakh, and Rs 20 lakh. Prakash hid the fact that each of these cheques had bounced from the hotel management on purpose. Roseate House claims that the offenders have engaged in a number of criminal offences, such as criminal breach of trust, fraud, forgery, and falsification of accounts, and demands harsh legal action against them.

