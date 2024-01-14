Meet woman who is married to one of world's richest persons, her father-in-law is...

Anisha Rosnah received her bachelor's degree from the UK's University of Bath.

Anisha Rosnah may have been relatively unknown until a few days ago, but now has become a prominent name in Brunei. Previously associated with the fashion industry and co-owner of a tourism company, Anisha is the granddaughter of one of the chief advisors to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei. She married Prince Abdul Mateen, the 32-year-old considered one of Asia's most eligible bachelors.

Anisha Rosnah received her bachelor's degree from the UK's University of Bath. is the owner of the fashion label Silk Collective and the co-founder of Authenrirary, a tourism company.

The royal wedding took place at the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddin Mosque in the capital city of Bandar Seri Begawan. The grand celebration is scheduled to last for 10 days, and due to the vibrant personality of Prince Mateen, he is often compared to England's Prince Harry.

Prince Mateen is quite active on Instagram, resembling Hollywood personalities. He is known for flying fighter jets, driving speedboats, and striking bare-chested poses after workouts. The prince is a helicopter pilot, a major in the Royal Brunei Air Force and a professional polo player. With over 25 million followers on Instagram, Mateen's account showcases a lifestyle that captivates a significant audience.