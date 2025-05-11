He has an illustrious client list that includes celebrities like John Abraham, Ritesh Deshmukh, Shilpa Shetty, and Harshvardhan Rane, as well as prominent business figures like Kumar Mangalam Birla and his daughter Ananya Birla.

Nita Ambani, the elegant and poised wife of India's business magnate Mukesh Ambani, has consistently defied age with her remarkable fitness and glowing aura. At 60, she exudes a youthful energy that inspires many. The secret behind her enviable physique lies in her dedication to fitness, guided by none other than celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa.

“If I am travelling 3 hours, then I charge 3 hours’ distance. When people come to my gym, I charge Rs. 1.5 lakh for 12 sessions, and if I go to the people, I take Rs. 2-2.5 lakh, for which people call me full day, then I charge lakhs per day. People stay near my gym just for weight loss. They booked me for 6 days. When I travel for people, it is lakhs per day. If I go and train people at home, I charge according to time,” he told Bollywoodshaadi.com.

Vinod Channa's journey to becoming a renowned fitness trainer was transformative. From humble beginnings as a housekeeping staff member and security guard, he overcame his own struggles with undernourishment and irregular meals by prioritising his health and fitness. With over 15 years of professional experience and certification from the American Sports and Fitness Association, he has built a successful career, training high-profile clients.