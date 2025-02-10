US lawmaker Nancy Mace criticized a USD 750,000 USAID grant to an NGO linked to Sonam Kapoor’s family, sparking a political debate on foreign aid spending.

A recent video by U.S. Representative Nancy Mace has sparked controversy over a USD 750,000 (Rs 6.56 crore) grant issued by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to an NGO connected to Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor’s family.

Debate Over Foreign Aid Spending

Nancy Mace, a Republican lawmaker, shared a video criticizing USAID’s allocation of funds, questioning whether such grants serve American interests. Her video, captioned, “USAID is too busy playing global good Samaritan to advance American interests,” raised concerns about how U.S. taxpayer money is being used for foreign aid.

The USAID grant, awarded in 2020, was given to Good Business Lab (GBL), a non-profit organization co-founded by Anant Ahuja, the brother of Sonam Kapoor’s husband, Anand Ahuja. The NGO focuses on labor welfare and innovation, designing research-backed programs to improve worker well-being while aligning with business goals.



Who is Anant Ahuja?

Anant Ahuja co-founded the Irregulars Art Fair as an alternative to traditional art fairs worldwide. This fair highlights the work of independent and under-represented artists across various genres, including installations, posters, films, and documentary photography. Many of these artists are either self-taught or have studied at prestigious institutions like Goldsmiths in London and Pratt Institute in New York but have struggled to find platforms to showcase their work. Held in 2018 and 2019, the fair featured over 250 artists and welcomed more than 4,500 visitors.

Purpose of the Grant

The funding was intended to support young female migrant garment workers in India, helping them overcome social isolation and mental health struggles. USAID’s official page states that the money was used for a research program involving 1,000 junior female factory workers in six factories. The program paired them with senior colleagues as mentors to offer emotional support and guidance, making it easier for new workers to adjust to their workplace and social environment.

India has a massive rural-to-urban migration workforce of around 120 million people. Many struggle with mental health issues due to displacement and work stress. USAID noted that if the mentorship program proved successful, it could be expanded to benefit 150,000 workers at Shahi Exports, a leading textile manufacturer, and influence mental health policies across the industry.

Political Scrutiny on USAID’s Spending

The grant has come under further scrutiny due to political tensions around USAID’s budget. A report by the Associated Press (AP) claimed that officials from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) allegedly attempted to access the U.S. Treasury’s payment system to stop USAID’s fund transfers. This has raised concerns about possible political interference in financial decisions.

While DOGE initially said it was conducting an audit of USAID’s spending, reports suggest that attempts were made to block payments. This has led to fears among federal employees and Democratic lawmakers that funds approved by Congress may be withheld for political reasons.

Sonam Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 film Blind, a Bollywood remake of a 2011 Korean movie. The film follows the story of a blind police officer tracking a serial killer.

She is set to make a comeback in 2025 with Battle for Bittora, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel. The project is reportedly being produced by her sister, Rhea Kapoor, who has acquired the book’s rights.