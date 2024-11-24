The grand wedding of Yatharth Yogi and Bhavini Mittal at Rambagh Palace in Jaipur attracted the Gandhi family, political leaders, Bollywood stars, and business elites.

Jaipur and Udaipur have long been known as top wedding destinations, especially during the wedding season. These cities attract Bollywood celebrities, prominent businesspeople, and political figures, making them even more glamorous. A recent wedding held at the luxurious Rambagh Palace in Jaipur has become the talk of the town, largely due to the attendance of the entire Gandhi family. High-profile guests like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Robert Vadra were seen at the event, sparking significant attention.

The grand wedding is being hosted by the Amit Goyal family at Rambagh Palace, which is one of the most expensive and luxurious hotels in Jaipur. Amit Goyal, a successful businessman from Haryana, has businesses in Assam and Kolkata, including a tea business and a large furniture venture.

The wedding celebrates the union of Yatharth Yogi, Amit Goyal's son, and Bhavini Mittal. Yatharth and Bhavini share a close bond with Rehan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s son, as they studied together and remain good friends. This strong connection led to the Gandhi family receiving a special invitation to attend the wedding.

Apart from the Gandhi family, several political figures from across India were spotted at the wedding. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, along with his wife Dimple Yadav, were also in attendance. However, it is noteworthy that no prominent political figures from Rajasthan were invited to the event, highlighting that it was more of a personal and social gathering rather than a political one.

The wedding, which spans three days, also featured Bollywood stars and renowned artists. Singer Shalmali Kholgade and actress Mouni Roy added to the celebration by performing songs and dances, creating an unforgettable atmosphere. The entire event, with its luxurious setting and star-studded guest list, has been a lavish affair.

Priyanka Gandhi, along with other members of the Gandhi family, arrived in Jaipur three days before the wedding. It seems the visit was solely for this private occasion, as no political engagements were scheduled during their stay. The wedding has certainly been one of the most talked-about events in Jaipur, with its mix of glamour, politics, and Bollywood stars all coming together under one roof.

