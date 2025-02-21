American-born Sally Holkar was awarded the Padma Shri for reviving Maheshwari handloom weaving and empowering rural women artisans in India.

Sally Holkar, an 82-year-old Stanford graduate, was at her home by the banks of the Narmada River in Maheshwar when she received the news of being awarded the Padma Shri. Honored for her dedication to reviving the Maheshwari weaving tradition, she has spent over four decades working with local artisans and transforming the industry.

A Legacy of Maheshwari Handlooms

Maheshwari handloom, named after the town of Maheshwar, traces its roots to Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, the ruler of Indore in the 18th century. Sally Holkar’s connection to this tradition began when she married Richard Holkar, a descendant of the Holkar royal family, in 1967. Initially living in the Holkar Palace in Indore, the couple later moved to Ahilya Fort in Maheshwar after India abolished royal privileges in 1971.

When they arrived, the fort had lost its grandeur—cobwebs hung low, and bats flew freely. As they restored it into their home, Sally discovered the fading art of Maheshwari weaving. Despite not knowing Hindi initially, she understood the struggles of local weavers and took up their cause.

The Journey of Revival

In 1978, during a walk along the ghats, Sally and Richard met a weaver who shared the challenges faced by the community. This moment inspired the creation of the Rehwa Society, which started with just 12 looms and a small government grant of Rs 79,000.

Sally personally engaged with weavers, learning about their lives and struggles. FabIndia was the first major store to stock Maheshwari saris, and over time, demand grew. In 2003, she founded Women Weave, followed by Gudi Mudi in 2008. These initiatives provided employment to rural women, including widows and marginalized groups, training them in spinning and weaving locally grown cotton. Today, 90% of the artisans in these projects are women, and Maheshwari textiles are exported to over 20 countries.

To train the next generation, Sally also launched The Handloom School in 2015, offering young weavers skills and opportunities. The handlooms of Maheshwar now support 5,000 artisans and provide education, childcare, and financial aid to their families.

A Life Dedicated to India

Born in Dallas, Texas, Sally has lived in rural India for most of her life. She recalls how people welcomed her warmly, often offering tea and snacks. Over the years, Maheshwar became her home, and she embraced Indian culture wholeheartedly.

Though she doesn’t wear saris as often now, Sally still prefers handwoven fabrics. Reflecting on her journey, she says, “I never imagined reviving a dying craft when I graduated in political science, but my education helped in building and managing an organization.”

Her son, Yashwant Rao Holkar III, continues her legacy, ensuring Maheshwari weaving thrives for future generations. As her NGOs hold exhibitions across India, Sally’s work remains a testament to how dedication and passion can revive a tradition and transform lives.