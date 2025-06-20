Amarjot is a professional tennis player and is also active in the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She has over 32,000 followers on Instagram and her feed is filled with stylish snapshots and action shots from the tennis court.

Former Team India cricket legend Yuvraj Singh is a household name, however, not many know about his half-sister Amarjot Kaur, who is the daughter of former cricketer and Punjabi actor Yograj Singh and his second wife, the renowned Punjabi actress Neena Bundhel. Amarjot Kaur, who is pursuing a career in tennis and pickleball, is carving an identity for herself in the digital space with a substantial fan base on Instagram.

Amarjot Kaur lives in Chandigarh and shares a wholesome relation with her half-brother Yuvraj Singh. Amarjot has a biological brother, Victor Singh, who is an aspiring actor and has another half-brother Zorawar Singh.

Amarjot is a professional tennis player and is also active in the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She has over 32,000 followers on Instagram and her feed is filled with stylish snapshots and action shots from the tennis court. Amarjot’s glamorous style, inherited from her mother, and her poised presence have made her a rising influencer and a favorite among young sports and lifestyle audiences.

Rising Digital Star

Amarjot Kaur is quickly emerging as a popular digital personality. Search interest in phrases like “Who is Yuvraj Singh’s sister Amarjot Kaur?” is on the rise.

After getting married to former cricketer Yograj Singh, Amarjot's mother Neena Bundhel changed her name to Satbir Kaur. Neena Bundhel and her kids have a hearty relationship with Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech.