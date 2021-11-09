Meet Alona Kravchenko, a real life Rapunzel with 6.5 feet long locks, who has not cut her hair in 30 years

Internet is full of people who will leave you surprised with their stories. Today, we are going to tell you about one such woman, who is a real-life Rapunzel, as she has not cut her hair for the past 30 years and has 6.5 feet long locks.

Who is Alona Kravchenko?

35-year-old Alona Kravchenko hails from Ukraine. She went viral on the internet after her photos were shared online. Alona Kravchenko has not had a haircut in 30 years and has long and luscious golden hair, which will make you feel that you are looking at a Disney Princess. Alona is a businesswoman and she lives in Odessa, Ukraine.

According to Alena, she has been growing her hair since she was five years old after her mother told her that women should try to keep long hair. Alona says that she does trimming only occasionally and has worked hard on her locks for the last three decades as she follows a strict hair care routine to maintain her long locks.

Alona has posted photos of her many photoshoots on Instagram. In her recent pictures, Alona's hair astonishingly exceeds her own height.

What is Alona's hair care routine?

Alona washes her hair only once in seven days. She says that the whole process takes 30 minutes. Alona refrains from combing her hair whilst wet to prevent breakage. Alona also uses various hair masks and head massages to keep her mane looking sleek.

Recently, Alona had revealed that various people have offered her thousands of dollars to cut her hair, but she would never get them cut.