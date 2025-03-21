A safari guide named James, who witnessed Ranbir Kapoor's surprise proposal to Alia Bhatt in Maasai Mara, recently resurfaced in a travel vlogger’s video, bringing back memories of the couple's magical moment.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s proposal at Kenya’s Maasai Mara is still a favourite love story among fans. Ranbir went down on one knee in the middle of the wild, making it a magical moment. Recently, this story came back into the spotlight when content creator Tanya Khanijow introduced James, the safari guide who was there when it happened.

Tanya shared a video on Instagram from her recent trip to Maasai Mara. She revealed that James, the guide who helped Ranbir and Alia during their visit, also led her group on safari. They even went to the exact place where Ranbir proposed, making the trip even more exciting.

She praised James for his deep knowledge of the reserve and his ability to find the best wildlife spots. He also made sure they had amazing experiences, including enjoying meals surrounded by nature. In the video, James greeted Tanya’s group with a warm ‘Namaste,’ making the moment even more special.

Alia had earlier spoken about the proposal on Karan Johar’s chat show. She said Ranbir’s surprise completely caught her off guard. Even though they had talked about marriage before, the pandemic delayed their plans, and she was no longer expecting it. Ranbir secretly carried the ring and chose Maasai Mara as the perfect place to ask her to marry him. He even made sure James took photos so they could always remember the moment.

With James now getting attention for his small but special role in their love story, fans are once again talking about the couple’s beautiful proposal. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Love & War,’ with Vicky Kaushal. The movie is set to release on March 20, 2026.

