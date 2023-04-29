Search icon
Meet Akshay Narasetti, Chennai student who got an interview at Google due to Chrome Dino Game hack

The video, since being uploaded, has garnered more than 19.9 million views.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 03:12 PM IST

A Chennai-based software engineer shared on social media how a simple game hack landed him an interview with tech giant Google. 

Akshay Narisetti shared a video featuring a hack of Chrome Dino Game with the caption, “This Project got me an interview at Google.”

Narisetti was able to programme a device to press the spacebar using the microcontroller Arduino, which enabled the dinosaur to jump over every challenge in the game without fail. Even so, he ultimately scored 300.

A Google employee approached 'Akshay Narisetti' on Twitter and LinkedIn after he posted a video of himself playing the 'dino game' and asked him for an interview. But the narrative takes a turn. The way he was playing the game, not the game itself, was the problem.  

Akshay played that game online using some of his coding talents before uploading a video of it to LinkedIn and after a while he received a message that read, “I am a part of Google’s Tech Hiring team and was amazed watching your ‘Dino Game’. If you are keen on pursuing a career with Google please revert to me with your updated CV and I will have you posted the very moment we have a suitable opportunity for you."

The post had over 19.9 million views after being shared on Twitter a few days ago.

Several users commented on his post after being impressed by the hack.  

