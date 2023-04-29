Meet Akshay Narasetti, Chennai student who got an interview at Google due to Chrome Dino Game hack

File photo

A Chennai-based software engineer shared on social media how a simple game hack landed him an interview with tech giant Google.

Akshay Narisetti shared a video featuring a hack of Chrome Dino Game with the caption, “This Project got me an interview at Google.”

Narisetti was able to programme a device to press the spacebar using the microcontroller Arduino, which enabled the dinosaur to jump over every challenge in the game without fail. Even so, he ultimately scored 300.

A Google employee approached 'Akshay Narisetti' on Twitter and LinkedIn after he posted a video of himself playing the 'dino game' and asked him for an interview. But the narrative takes a turn. The way he was playing the game, not the game itself, was the problem.

Akshay played that game online using some of his coding talents before uploading a video of it to LinkedIn and after a while he received a message that read, “I am a part of Google’s Tech Hiring team and was amazed watching your ‘Dino Game’. If you are keen on pursuing a career with Google please revert to me with your updated CV and I will have you posted the very moment we have a suitable opportunity for you."

The post had over 19.9 million views after being shared on Twitter a few days ago.

Several users commented on his post after being impressed by the hack.