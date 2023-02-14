Meet 'Aiyyo' Shraddha Jain, the comedian whose video on mass layoffs went viral

Aiyyo Shraddha with PM Modi

Instagram influencer Shraddha Jain, whose video on mass layoff in tech sector, went viral, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Febraury 13). Shraddha said that PM Modi greeted her with ‘Aiyyo’ and left her completely surprised by his sweet gesture.

"Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was 'Aiyyo!' I am not blinking, that's my 'O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!' look. Thank you @narendramodi ji!" Aiyyo Shraddha said in her Instagram post.

"We shook hands as I entered the room and he said, "Aiyyo" - prefix to my social media handle... He told us how proud he was about the way South Indian film industry has showcased the beauty of our country," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Who is Aiyyo Shraddha?

Shraddha Jain, who lives in Bengaluru, is famous as 'Aiyyo Shraddha' on social media. According to Aiyyo Shraddha’s LinkedIn profile, she has over 83,000 followers on LinkedIn and on Instagram, she has 6.88 lakh followers. Aiyyo Shraddha is quite active on social media and keeps posting videos on her Instagram account.

Shraddha grabbed eyeballs few weeks ago after she posted a video on Instagram talking about the mass layoffs in tech sector.

Watch the viral video:

In the video, Aiyyo Sharddha can be heard saying that her heart goes out to the HR team, who had to go from "diversity and inclusion" to "adversity and expulsion". "From work from home to work from office to work for somebody else," she said, adding, "And all this after all the employee interaction activities to keep employees happy. For that you need employees. They should have focused on keeping employees."