Meet Aishwarya Singh Dhargotra, the stunning doppelganger of Kiara Advani, know her profession, watch videos

Kiara Advani's doppelganger

Kiara Advani is trending heavily on social media these days because the beautiful actress is getting married to co-actor Sidharth Malhotra today (February 7) at Jaisalmer’s majestic Suryagarh.

While fans are going ga-ga over the wedding, let’s take a look at video that has now gone viral on social media. The video is posted by a woman named Aishwarya Singh Dhargotra and netizens are convinced that she looks like Kiara Advani. In the video, Aishwarya has recreated one of the look of the Shershaah actress and the video has been seen by millions of people so far.

According to Aishwarya Dhargotra’s Instagram bio, she is a dentist and a blogger. She has recreated Kiara’s green saree look wearing a saree of the same color. Aishwarya has also wore pink bangles.

"After so many requests to recreate @kiaraaliaadvani look. So here it is!" reads the caption of the post.

Netizens are comparing Aishwarya’s look to Kiara Advani. "Same to same," commented a user.

"You are an absolute doppelganger,” wrote another user.