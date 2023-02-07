Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Meet Aishwarya Singh Dhargotra, the stunning doppelganger of Kiara Advani, know her profession, watch videos

According to Kiara Advani's doppelganger Aishwarya Dhargotra’s Instagram bio, she is a dentist and a blogger.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

Meet Aishwarya Singh Dhargotra, the stunning doppelganger of Kiara Advani, know her profession, watch videos
Kiara Advani's doppelganger

Kiara Advani is trending heavily on social media these days because the beautiful actress is getting married to co-actor Sidharth Malhotra today (February 7) at Jaisalmer’s majestic Suryagarh.

While fans are going ga-ga over the wedding, let’s take a look at video that has now gone viral on social media. The video is posted by a woman named Aishwarya Singh Dhargotra and netizens are convinced that she looks like Kiara Advani. In the video, Aishwarya has recreated one of the look of the Shershaah actress and the video has been seen by millions of people so far.

According to Aishwarya Dhargotra’s Instagram bio, she is a dentist and a blogger. She has recreated Kiara’s green saree look wearing a saree of the same color. Aishwarya has also wore pink bangles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aishwarya Singh Dhargotra | (@righdeshwari)

"After so many requests to recreate @kiaraaliaadvani look. So here it is!" reads the caption of the post.

Netizens are comparing Aishwarya’s look to Kiara Advani. "Same to same," commented a user.

"You are an absolute doppelganger,” wrote another user.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Week 2023: When is rose day, chocolate day, hug day and more; check complete list
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe
Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 598 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.