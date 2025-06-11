Former actress Gayatri Joshi, now Gayatri Oberoi, showcases a Rs 400 crore luxury home in a YouTube video, marking a rare public appearance since quitting films after...

Gayatri Joshi, who made a memorable Bollywood debut in 2004 opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Swades, was once considered a rising star in the film industry. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film gave her the perfect launch. Many expected her to become a major name in Bollywood, but soon after, she chose a different path. Gayatri married billionaire businessman Vikas Oberoi, changed her name to Gayatri Oberoi, and stepped away from acting for good. Since then, she has focused on family life and even taken up a role in her husband’s real estate company as a creative partner. Now, after years away from the limelight, Gayatri has once again found herself in the public eye, but in a very different role. She recently appeared in a video by well-known YouTuber and luxury real estate reviewer Enes Yilmazer. The video was filmed at Three Sixty West, a high-end residential skyscraper in Worli, Mumbai, developed by Oberoi Realty.

In the video, Enes is given a tour of a massive home on the 45th floor of the building. The luxurious flat covers 16,000 square feet, includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and was listed for a whopping USD 50 million, about Rs 400 crore. The home also has a private lobby area that opens directly from the lift. Gayatri shares her thoughts on the home’s design and says that both she and her husband are so passionate about their work that it doesn’t feel like work at all.

She explains how the interiors use Indian materials while still reflecting a modern, international style. Texture and the use of similar materials in different forms are key design principles. According to Gayatri, the aim was to create a space that feels like “home” the moment you walk in, with every room designed around how a person would naturally live in the space.

A clip of her speaking in the video also went viral on Reddit. People were curious about her life after Swades. One person joked, “Bas 400 crore ke discount pe dedogi toh hum lelenge.” Another user asked how she ended up marrying a billionaire—wondering if their love story began after her Bollywood fame.

Gayatri and Vikas Oberoi also made headlines in 2023 after a tragic road accident in Italy involving their car left two Swiss nationals dead.