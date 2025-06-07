Nita Ambani made a rare revelation, sharing that the first movie she and her husband, Mukesh Ambani, saw was of Madhuri Dixit. Nita Ambani also went on to say that if there were ever a biopic to be made on her, she would want Madhuri Dixit to play that role.

Madhuri Dixit, who made her Bollywood debut with the 1984 film Abodh, has appeared in over 70 Hindi films. In the 1990s, Madhuri Dixit was one of the highest-paid actresses, sometimes commanding more fees than her male counterparts. To this date, Madhuri Dixit is considered to be one of the most formidable actresses in Indian cinema, known for her impeccable grace and dancing skills. Madhuri Dixit made her debut in 1984 and then took a long break from acting before making a return. However, amid the changes that the film industry has witnessed, one thing has remained common, which is Madhuri Dixit's fan following. The magic that Madhuri Dixit brings to the screen has continued to impress not only her fans but even the most powerful woman in India.

We are talking about none other than Mukesh Ambani's wife, Nita Ambani, who has never shied away from sharing her admiration for Madhuri Dixit. In 2014, at the Kelvinator Stree Shakti Women Awards, Madhuri Dixit grabbed all the attention for her graceful dance performance. It was during this event that Nita Ambani also spoke about her high regard for the actress.

Nita Ambani made a rare revelation, sharing that the first movie she and her husband, Mukesh Ambani, saw was of Madhuri Dixit. Nita Ambani also went on to say that if there were ever a biopic to be made on her, she would want Madhuri Dixit to play that role.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

