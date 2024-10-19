Meet Indian actor balances his successful Bollywood career and new parenthood while navigating financial and personal struggles.

This versatile Indian actor has made a name for himself in the Indian film industry. Known for his captivating performances, he gained widespread recognition for his role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film "12th Fail." He is non other than Vikran Massey. While his professional life has seen a steady rise, Vikrant is also experiencing a significant personal milestone as he embarks on the journey of parenthood with his wife, Sheetal Thakur. Their relationship blossomed into marriage on February 12, 2022, and the couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 7.

Vikrant's family background reflects India's cultural diversity. In the interview, he mentioned his Hindu wife, his brother who converted to Islam, his Christian father, and his Sikh mother, illustrating a blend of different religious traditions. He also shared his thoughts on religion, describing it as a human-made construct rather than a divine truth.

Vikrant began his acting career on television, appearing in popular series like "Qubool Hai" and "Balika Vadhu." However, despite his successful run on TV, he decided to shift his focus towards films. He made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the movie "Lootera," alongside Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. His determination to make a mark in the film industry paid off when he gained immense popularity for his role in "Mirzapur." His recent success with "12th Fail," where he portrayed the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar, further cemented his status as a beloved actor.

In an interview with "Unfiltered by Samdish," Vikrant opened up about the challenges he faced early in his career. He shared an incident where his friends' behavior changed after visiting his modest home, which made him feel that financial success was the key to earning respect. Determined to prove himself, he worked hard and eventually found success in television, earning substantial amounts at a young age. By the age of 24, he was earning 35 lakh per month and managed to buy his first home, pay off debts, and improve his family's living conditions. However, despite these achievements, Vikrant found himself struggling to find peace and contentment.

Realizing that monetary success alone did not bring him fulfillment, he decided to prioritize meaningful work over lucrative opportunities. This decision came at a cost, as he depleted his savings, and during tough times, his wife Sheetal supported him financially, even lending him money to attend auditions.

Through his journey, Vikrant Massey has demonstrated resilience and passion, finding success in his career while staying grounded in his personal values. His story continues to inspire many as he balances his professional aspirations with the joys of family life.

