Watch: Arjun Kapoor helps grieving Malaika Arora reach her car as she leaves parents' home; Kareena, Karisma console her

North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile' towards East Sea, South Korea says

Meet woman who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22, got AIR 87 without coaching, but didn't become IAS, IPS due to...

In a big EV push, Centre launches Rs 10900 crore PM E-Drive scheme to replace…

Meet man, who could become richest person on Earth, runs Rs 1485700 crore company, not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ambani

Meet actor who got 'kidnapped' from airport, scammed in name of award show, was offered…

Puri's luggage was transferred into another vehicle—this one without a licence plate and driven by a masked man. Alarm bells rang in the actor's mind, especially when the car headed towards Meerut

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 06:24 AM IST

Meet actor who got 'kidnapped' from airport, scammed in name of award show, was offered…
Rajesh Puri
When Rajesh Puri, a beloved figure in the Indian TV industry, stepped off the plane at Delhi Airport, he had no idea that danger was waiting for him. Known for his roles in TV shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Puri was about to face one of the most terrifying incidents of his life. Invited to attend an award ceremony, the actor had no clue that the entire event was a scam—and that he was walking into a trap.

The ordeal began when Rajesh received a call from a man named Shivam, posing as a representative from an event company. He invited Puri to an award function on September 8th, claiming it was a government-affiliated event. Everything seemed legitimate, especially after receiving ₹35,000 as his appearance fee and a return ticket for September 9th. However, the nightmare began shortly after his arrival in Delhi.

Upon reaching the airport, two men greeted Rajesh and led him to a taxi. After an hour’s drive, the car abruptly stopped, and Puri's luggage was transferred into another vehicle—this one without a licence plate and driven by a masked man. Alarm bells rang in the actor's mind, especially when the car headed towards Meerut instead of the event venue.

Realising he was in danger, Rajesh decided to mention his strong connections in Delhi, attempting to unsettle his captors. His suspicions were confirmed when they stopped at a dhaba (roadside eatery), and one of the men, who appeared conflicted, whispered, "There is no function. You have been kidnapped."

