Clearing UPSC civil service exam is no walk in the park -- yet there are millions of people who dream of securing a rank in the exam and wish to join the administrative field. In this article, we are going to tell you about a man who dreamt of cracking UPSC exam since childhood but ended up being a part of the film fraternity.

We are talking about Kanwaljit Singh Walia who was once a mega TV star. In recent years, he even appeared in small films including -- Mere Brother ki Dulhan and Alia Bhatt's blockbuster film Raazi, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and more.

For the unversed, Kanwaljit Singh Walia belongs to a Sikh family in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Let's get to know more about his journey.

Who is Kanwaljit Singh Walia?

An Indian actor, Kanwaljit Singh Walia made his Bollywood debut with Hindi film 'Shankar Hussain' (1977) and went on to work in many hit films including Satte pe Satta, Matches, Dil Maange More, and more. However, he turned to television where his stardom grew immesely. Some of his hit TV shows include -- Aahat, Family No. 1, Wajood, Saans, Buniyaad and Abhimaan.

Walia was seen as a handsome actor, with his stardom having been compared with that of superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

But do you know Kanwaljit Singh Walia never wanted to become an actor? He dreamt of joining the Air Force. He even passed the UPSC NDA exam. However, he failed to crack Dehradun's medical exam due to hearing issues with his right ear.

Kanwaljit Singh Walia never gave up and tried his luck in the Merchant Navy too but failed to secure a rank. One fine day, he got to know about Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and applied for it. Later, he was called to Delhi for an audition and got picked by the institute.

Kanwaljit Singh Walia is married to Anuradha Patel who gained recognition as 'Rekha's friend' from her role alongside the actress in the film 'Utsav'. The couple has two sons -- Siddharth Singh and Aditya Singh.