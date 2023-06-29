Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Meet Abdul Qadeer, Delhi-based Uber cab driver, who provides free wi-fi, snacks, drinks, first-aid to passengers

A Delhi-based Uber driver is going viral for giving his customers free snacks, Wi-Fi, water, and other amenities. He added that over the previous seven years, he had hardly ever cancelled a ride.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Meet Abdul Qadeer, Delhi-based Uber cab driver, who provides free wi-fi, snacks, drinks, first-aid to passengers
Twitter: @RTIExpress

Every client’s top-tier requirement from cab drivers is that they don’t cancel the booking on them. In today’s heartwarming content, let’s know about  Abdul Qadeer, a Delhi-based cab driver who provides free snacks, first-aid box drinks, wi-fi, etc to customers on their way to the location to make the journey comfortable. 

A Twitter user, Shyamlal Yadav, shared a picture on the microblogging site about his wonderful experience with the Delhi-based Uber cab driver, Abdul Qadeer (48). 

He tweeted, “Using Uber today @ an interesting driver Abdul Qadeer, 48. He has first aid kit, many other essentials for riders for free as well as donation box for poor children, says hardly canceled any ride in 7 years. Impressed with him.”

It's interesting that the Uber driver has a WiFi connection and other amenities like tissues, perfume, an umbrella, and toothpicks. The things are arranged behind the seats and properly labelled for convenient access for the riders.

There are two further instructions in the cab written, first is “ "We appreciate individuals of all faiths. Any religion can be recognised based on clothing. A humble request: Let's treat one another with respect. What works successfully for society must serve as our model, and the second one reads the Wi-Fi password. 

Netizens were so impressed by this and shared their reactions and appreciated him. Check some of the comments below. 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023
Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple likely to launch new headphones with USB-C port next month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.