Meet Abdul Qadeer, Delhi-based Uber cab driver, who provides free wi-fi, snacks, drinks, first-aid to passengers

Every client’s top-tier requirement from cab drivers is that they don’t cancel the booking on them. In today’s heartwarming content, let’s know about Abdul Qadeer, a Delhi-based cab driver who provides free snacks, first-aid box drinks, wi-fi, etc to customers on their way to the location to make the journey comfortable.

A Twitter user, Shyamlal Yadav, shared a picture on the microblogging site about his wonderful experience with the Delhi-based Uber cab driver, Abdul Qadeer (48).

He tweeted, “Using Uber today @ an interesting driver Abdul Qadeer, 48. He has first aid kit, many other essentials for riders for free as well as donation box for poor children, says hardly canceled any ride in 7 years. Impressed with him.”

It's interesting that the Uber driver has a WiFi connection and other amenities like tissues, perfume, an umbrella, and toothpicks. The things are arranged behind the seats and properly labelled for convenient access for the riders.

There are two further instructions in the cab written, first is “ "We appreciate individuals of all faiths. Any religion can be recognised based on clothing. A humble request: Let's treat one another with respect. What works successfully for society must serve as our model, and the second one reads the Wi-Fi password.

Netizens were so impressed by this and shared their reactions and appreciated him. Check some of the comments below.

Luckily,I had also got a chance to sit in his cab in Delhi. It was a very moving experience. — Krishna Gautam (@943045kg) June 26, 2023

People like him make world a better place to live — Manish Makhija (@makhijamanish1) June 28, 2023