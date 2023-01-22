Meet 9th titular Nizam of Hyderabad Azmet Jah, who has worked with Hollywood biggie Steven Spielberg

File photo

Mir Mohammed Azmat Ali Khan Azmet Jah was on Friday anointed as the ninth Nizam of the House of Asaf Jahi Dynasty. Azmet Jah is eldest son of the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, Prince Mukarram Jah.

Azmet Jah Bahadur’s office issued a declaration which stated, “In terms of the desire and the decree made by Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur H.E.H the VIII Nizam of Hyderabad during his lifetime anointing his eldest son Mir Mohammed Azmat Ali Khan Azmet Jah as his successor in title and to accede his father as the IX th head of Asaf Jahi Dynasty for all symbolic, ceremonial, titular and ancillary purposes.”

It is to be noted that the titles were abolished in 1971 by the Indian government and that’s why Azmet Jah will not carry the title of Nizam IX. He will however, take charge of Nizam Trusts at the request of his father.

Who is Azmet Shah?

Jah is a filmmaker, professional photographer, and cinematographer. He has studied at London and then went to California for degree course. Azmet Jah has worked with several Hollywood biggies like Steven Spielberg and Richard Attenborough.

Azmet Jah is the child of Mukarram Jah's first wife, Princess Esra.

Mukarram Jah died few days ago in in Istanbul and was buried at Hyderabad’s iconic Mecca Masjid. After the end of the mourning period for Mukarram Jah, Azmet Jah will be formally coronated as the new Nizam in February. The function will take place at Chowmahalla Palace.