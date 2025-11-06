FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

Meet 86-year-old man who owns Rs 1,500 crore business, turned taxi driver due to...

Talking about his businesses, the taxi driver said that he owns 13 jewellery stores, six restaurants, a local newspaper, and four supermarkets.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 06:04 PM IST

Meet 86-year-old man who owns Rs 1,500 crore business, turned taxi driver due to...
Indian entrepreneur, Nav Shah, recently shared a heartwarming video on his social media, showcasing an 86-year-old driving Uber in Fiji, who runs a multimillion-dollar business with a company generating an annual turnover of over $175 million. During his trip, Shah casually asked the elderly driver how he manages his finances and daily expenses, only to be surprised when he discovered that the elderly man runs a flourishing enterprise. 

While talking about his entrepreneurial journey, the elder man revealed that he has been sponsoring the education of 24 girls each year, entirely funded through his earnings from driving Uber. The 86-year-old man further added that he is a proud father of three well-educated daughters, and he now wants to support other young girls in pursuing their dreams. 

Talking about his businesses, the taxi driver said that he owns 13 jewellery stores, six restaurants, a local newspaper, and four supermarkets. 

When Shah asked if he started it himself, he proudly explained that his father started the business in 1929 with just five pounds.

'He’s 86 years old. Drives Uber and His businesses do over 170million in turnover. When I asked him why he still drives, he smiled and said: I send this money to educate girls in India. Every trip helps another one go to school.” Then he looked at me and added — “Be positive, be happy, and be truthful. That’s all you need in life,” Shah wrote in the captions. 

He added, 'It stopped me in my tracks. A man who’s seen it all, wealth, business, legacy, still grounded in kindness and purpose. He reminded me: True success isn’t about how high you climb, it’s about how many people you lift along the way. Keep building. Keep giving. Stay humble.''

Watch here: 

 

 

The story touched the hearts of online users, earning thousands of praises online. 

One user wrote, "What an absolute legend. The give back is massive".

Another user said, ''This is why he is still sharp at 86. He doesn’t need to drive the Uber, but this is how he still maintains the common touch and also connection with ordinary citizens, and I believe out of that, he gets new business ideas and still keeps his brain sharp! And science now confirms that social connections like this, while driving Uber, contribute to longevity, including the ability to humble yourself! So he is a clever man.''

Another, ''Insanely Incredible.''

Also read: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath faces backlash for saying '25-year-olds pursuing MBAs are idiots': 'Easy to say this when...'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
